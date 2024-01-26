Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 591.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,437,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 107,368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 550,047 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 299,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,123,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 182,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

