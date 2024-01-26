BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a current ratio of 29.53.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $54.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.15%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,266.67%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

