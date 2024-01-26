BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.74

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 13818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,410,980,000.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

