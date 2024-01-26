Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5 %

Blackstone stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

