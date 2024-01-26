Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Get Blackstone alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.78. The stock had a trading volume of 835,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,755. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.