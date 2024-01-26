Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $101.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.53.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.01. 254,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

