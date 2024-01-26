Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $144.00. The stock had previously closed at $120.63, but opened at $125.09. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blackstone shares last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 967,343 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

