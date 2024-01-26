Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 587,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 756,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Block Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

About Block Energy

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.

