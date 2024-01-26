Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Saturday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:BSIF traded down GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 111.74 ($1.42). 6,628,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.13. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 107.60 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £683.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.33 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.