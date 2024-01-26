Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Saturday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
LON:BSIF traded down GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 111.74 ($1.42). 6,628,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.13. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 107.60 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £683.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.33 and a beta of 0.16.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bluefield Solar Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.