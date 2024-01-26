B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.89. 8,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,506. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.8152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

