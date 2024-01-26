BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 41,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,352. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

