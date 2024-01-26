Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $15.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $56,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,297,000 after buying an additional 354,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

