Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $155,400.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 975,906 shares in the company, valued at $30,331,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $461.48 million, a P/E ratio of 315.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

