BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Robert Stein Sells 1,000 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Stein sold 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$32,500.00.
Robert Stein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Robert Stein sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$9,900.00.
BQE Water Stock Performance
Shares of BQE stock opened at C$31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.76. BQE Water Inc. has a one year low of C$24.22 and a one year high of C$33.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.95.
BQE Water Company Profile
BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.
