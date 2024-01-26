Bread Financial’s (BFH) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BFH. Barclays began coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 711,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 389,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,418,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bread Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bread Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

