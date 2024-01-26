Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Purchases £20,006.17 in Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Mary Collins acquired 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £20,006.17 ($25,420.80).

Shares of BRCK stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.13. Brickability Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

