Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bright Scholar Education Price Performance
BEDU stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.44.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Scholar Education
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.