Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

BEDU stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.44.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ( NYSE:BEDU Free Report ) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

