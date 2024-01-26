Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.