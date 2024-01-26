Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target at $12.63

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alight by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alight by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 6.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

