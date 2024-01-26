Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $17.20

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.85. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $66,302.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,770.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $66,302.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 895,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,770.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $128,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,273 shares of company stock worth $3,563,845. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

