Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 368,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,056.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 119,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,667,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 947,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 232,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $5.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

