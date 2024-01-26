Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target at $69.13

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

CCEP stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

