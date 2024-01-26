Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Target Price at GBX 3,770

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,677 ($46.72).
DGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.31) to GBX 2,500 ($31.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.74) to GBX 3,050 ($38.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGE
Insider Activity at Diageo
Diageo Stock Performance
LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,710 ($34.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,652.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,799.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,059.54. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,676 ($34.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.