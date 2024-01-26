Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price at $103.43

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

