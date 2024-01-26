Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $53.86

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $60.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

