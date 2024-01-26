Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $38.13

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 303,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.