Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target at $34.00

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $2,232,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

