Brokers Issue Forecasts for Profound Medical Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Profound Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PROF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 452.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.