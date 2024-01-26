Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ubiquiti Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $463.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.89 million.

UI has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $130.91 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $303.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $141.96.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.