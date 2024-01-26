Brokers Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.19.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$18.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.97. The firm has a market cap of C$851.68 million, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$17.85 and a 1-year high of C$23.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

