Brokers Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Eight Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

