Brokers Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at C$26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.80. CAE has a 12 month low of C$25.69 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.