Brokers Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.
CAE stock opened at C$26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.80. CAE has a 12 month low of C$25.69 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
