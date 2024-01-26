Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of C$1.24 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($1.39). The firm had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th.

