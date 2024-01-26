Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BEP opened at $26.25 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,830 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,374,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,825,000 after acquiring an additional 554,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 144,322 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. UBS Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

