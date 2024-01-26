Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Trading Up 5% Following Earnings Beat

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.28. 65,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 387,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,984,000 after acquiring an additional 371,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 91,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $995.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

