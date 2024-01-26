Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) PT Raised to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BFST. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFST

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

BFST opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 2,365.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,760,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.