Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.51. 13,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 76,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $980.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

Byline Bancorp last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,805,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $224,306,419. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $306,598. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

