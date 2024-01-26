CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. CACI International updated its FY24 guidance to $19.91-20.58 EPS.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI traded up $10.96 on Friday, reaching $345.10. 15,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.05. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $275.79 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CACI International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CACI International

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.