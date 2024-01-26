CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.91-20.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.35 billion.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.21. 5,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.05. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CACI International has a 52 week low of $275.79 and a 52 week high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.00.

Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 16.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

