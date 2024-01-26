Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cadence Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 39.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cadence Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 513,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,203. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,244,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,530,000 after purchasing an additional 140,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 330,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

