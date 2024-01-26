CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Major Shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi Buys 243,356 Shares

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CALC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,068. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.32. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica in the third quarter worth about $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalciMedica in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

