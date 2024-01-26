Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.06

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 60355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Caleres alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $314,068.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 571,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,945,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $25,989.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.