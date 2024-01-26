California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,644 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Allegion worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.29. 184,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.