California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.53% of Blackbaud worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,655.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $857,736. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,682. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

