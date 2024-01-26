California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 553,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

