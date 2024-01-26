California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 12,609 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of TD SYNNEX worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283,655 shares of company stock worth $231,857,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SNX traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 62,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

