California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,710 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 515,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Pure Storage worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. 1,057,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,442. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

