California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 21,174 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Liberty Global worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,803 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 88.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,948 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after acquiring an additional 985,940 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 29.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 936,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. 865,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,240 in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

