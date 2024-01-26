California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,041 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Unum Group worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $744,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 45.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 296,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,824. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

