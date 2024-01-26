California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 72,469 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.63% of TEGNA worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 103.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 546,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

